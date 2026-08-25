Rohit Sharma Joins LightFury Games As Investor Alongside MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah And Hardik Pandya; eCricket Closed Beta Begins September 2026

“India has been one of the world’s largest gaming markets for years. Our ambition is to show that India can build deﬁning game franchises for the world. eCricket is our commitment to creating an authentic, competitive and technologically advanced cricket experience – made in India, for the world. The response so far, with over 300,000 sign-ups and our latest teaser crossing one million views, reinforces both the scale of that opportunity and the passion cricket fans have for this category.