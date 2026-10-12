PH1 Industries Files Draft IPO Papers With NSE Emerge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: PH1 Industries Limited (“PH1” or the “Company”), an engineering solutions provider offering Alternative Fuel and Raw Material (AFR) and Bulk Material Handling (BMH) systems, and the leading liquid AFR system manufacturer in India with over 75% market share in this segment (Source: Mordor Intelligence report, as quoted in the DRHP), has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for a proposed Initial Public Offering of up to 37,40,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

The proposed Offer consists of a Fresh Issue of up to 30,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 7,40,000 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholders, Mr. Bhaskar J, Mr. S Saravanan, Mr. E Surendra Babu and Mr. B Prabakaran. The proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be deployed towards meeting working capital requirements of up to ₹2,234.00 lakhs, acquisition of machinery and equipment of up to ₹203.00 lakhs, capital expenditure for the proposed corporate office facade and interior fit-out of up to ₹279.66 lakhs, repayment of certain borrowings of up to ₹998.00 lakhs, and general corporate purposes.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: KFin Technologies Limited

Proposed Listing: EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge)

Issue Structure

Total Issue Size: Up to 37,40,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each

Fresh Issue: Up to 30,00,000 equity shares

Offer For Sale : Up to 7,40,000 equity shares

Market Maker Reservation Portion: [●] equity shares

QIB Portion: Not more than 50% of the Net Offer, of which up to 60% may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 15% of the Net Offer

Individual Investors: Not less than 35% of the Net Offer

Pre-Offer Equity Shares: 1,07,58,737 equity shares, of which the Promoters and Promoter Group hold 92.02%

Key Business Highlights

Diversified Business Model: PH1 Industries operates across two principal business verticals Alternative Fuel and Raw Material (AFR) Systems and Bulk Material Handling (BMH) Systems, contributing 52.86% and 47.14% of FY2026 revenue, respectively.

AFR Systems: Comprehensive solutions covering waste pre-processing, co-processing, extraction & conveying, dosing & feeding, drying, fire protection and emission control for both solid and liquid alternative fuels.

BMH Systems: Integrated bulk material handling solutions including rail unloading, mechanical & pneumatic conveying, flow control, grinding aid injection, blending and dust control.

Integrated Engineering Capabilities: The Company provides end-to-end engineering solutions covering design, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, commissioning, and electrical, instrumentation and automation integration, enabling customers to execute multiple project requirements under a single contract.

Projects Track Record: The Company has completed 80+ commissioned installations across 16 states in India and selected international markets, including Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

Order Book: As of September 15, 2026, the Company had an order book of ₹6,500.44 lakhs, comprising 25 orders.

Waste-Processing Experience: The Company’s commissioned systems have supported the handling and processing of over 17 million tonnes of liquid and solid waste materials.

Manufacturing Capabilities: PH1 Industries operates a manufacturing facility at Shamirpet, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, for fabrication, assembly and testing of engineering equipment, with an installed capacity of 1,85,328 hours per annum in FY2026 and capacity utilisation of 87.04%.

Customer Base: The Company primarily serves the cement industry, which accounted for 99.40% of FY2026 revenue, with additional presence across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, industrial equipment, automation, paper, waste management, recycling, biofuels and renewable energy.

Financial Highlights

All amounts in ₹ lakhs, except percentages and ratios; figures as per Restated Financial Information.