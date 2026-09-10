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PC Jeweller Clears Over 96% Debt With Remaining Three Consortium Banks

PC Jeweller clears over 96% of its outstanding debt with the remaining three consortium banks, with the company targeting a debt-free status in September 2026.

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PC Jeweller Clears Over 96% Debt With Remaining Three Consortium Banks

New Delhi [India], September 10: Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd. may remain in focus after the company announced a significant update on its outstanding debt position. In a filing dated September 10, 2026, the jewellery retailer said it has successfully cleared and repaid its outstanding debt to one more bank under the terms of its Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024.

With the latest repayment, PC Jeweller said it has now cleared all outstanding debt owed to 11 out of the 14 consortium banks, with the repayments completed ahead of their scheduled due dates.

The company further stated that it has already discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining three consortium banks. Less than 4% of the outstanding debt remains to be discharged, according to the filing.

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

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Targeting Debt-Free Status in September

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PC Jeweller said the latest repayment is in line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status within the current month. The company remains on track to clear the remaining portion of its outstanding debt to the three banks and become debt-free during September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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