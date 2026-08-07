What Really Keeps India’s Biggest Brands Coming Back?

New Delhi [India], August 6: The trick to winning clients and then keeping their attention for many years can be difficult. For years, companies of all industries pour money, and time into developing strategies to grow their customer base. However, as customer retention can increase profit by anywhere between 25%-95% for a mere 5%, improving their retention strategy, then why isn’t everyone more invested into developing these? If companies want loyal customers for a sustained period, they can’t rely on catalogues, and for the corporate gift and promotion industry this is particularly problematic as many gifts could come to appear interchangeable, and the pricing of most promotional merchandise tends to be extremely competitive.