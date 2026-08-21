Paul Merchants Finance Launches Loan Against Silver, Becomes India’s First NBFC To Set Up Exclusive Silver Loan Branches

Speaking on the launch, Mr. S. Paul, Chairman, Paul Merchants Group, said, “Silver has always had a strong place in Indian households, particularly in markets where it is an important form of savings and financial security. However, lending against silver has largely remained in the unorganised sector. With the RBI enabling lending against silver as collateral, we see an opportunity to bring this segment into the formal financial ecosystem. At Paul Merchants, we have chosen to make a meaningful beginning by establishing exclusive Silver Loan branches and creating a specialised lending platform around silver. We believe this can provide customers with a more organised and transparent avenue to access credit against an asset they already own.”