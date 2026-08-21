Blue Cloud Softech Signs Strategic MoU To Drive Telecom And Digital Infrastructure Push Across Africa

National fibre-optic backbone networks

4G/5G mobile network infrastructure

International connectivity, including submarine cable landing stations, international gateways and internet exchange points

Telecom towers and passive infrastructure

Digital public infrastructure — digital identity systems, national interoperability platforms, e-governance and digital payments

Satellite connectivity, covering both VSAT and low-earth orbit (LEO) services

Under the arrangement, Blue Cloud Softech will function as the Lead Technology and Digital Transformation Partner, responsible for technology design, platform architecture, systems integration and coordinating the technical and financial structuring of projects. GCIB will act as the Strategic Development and Investment Partner, focused on government engagement and mobilising investors and financing, while Afro Mobile SARL will serve as the Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure Partner, handling operator and regulator relationships and local capacity building on the ground.