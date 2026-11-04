London Fog Watches Announces Long-Term Partnership With Arjun Kapoor As The Face Of The Brand And Co-Creative Director For Watches

“I have always believed that personal style comes down to the details you choose to make your own. A watch is one of those details. What appealed to me about London Fog Watches was the brand’s classic design DNA and the opportunity to contribute to its products and creative direction, alongside how it connects with consumers,” said Arjun Kapoor, adding, “As Co-Creative Director for Watches, I look forward to bringing my personal aesthetic into the brand while staying connected to what London Fog Watches stands for. The limited-edition collection is an opportunity to translate that approach into something distinctive, considered and true to my style.”