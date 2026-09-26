ExamOnline CEO Maneesh Singh On Degrees, Skills And What Employers Really Need

Research on India’s college hiring landscape in 2026 suggests that only 21% of Indian companies have fully moved away from relying on academic scores, while 51% still allow CGPA to influence final hiring decisions. That sounds like the degree is holding its ground. But there is another way to read it: employers are increasingly supplementing academic credentials with other forms of evidence about what candidates can actually do. The credential is still part of the signal. It is simply no longer the entire signal.