Beyond Classrooms: Parul University Students Drive Civic Action On Independence Day

“Being part of this cleanliness drive made me realize that patriotism can be shown through everyday things also. Like picking up waste, cleaning our surroundings, and working alongside other students. It may seem like small matters, but when an entire group comes together, the effect feels way larger. It was a meaningful way to spend Independence Day, because we were not only celebrating our country, we were also doing something for it” said Piyush Yadav, who participated in this cleanliness drive.Adding to it, Rahul Raj, who posted on Instagram urging other people to join together in this movement, said, “I felt Independence Day should not just be about celebrating the freedom we get, but also taking responsibility for the place we live in. I wanted to turn that idea into real action, so I reached out to fellow students through my video and brought them together for this cleanliness drive. Honestly, when I saw so many students willingly come forward and contribute, it made me think that even a small initiative can light a spark for a group effort. For us, doing our bit for India meant starting right here, where we are”.