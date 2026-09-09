ZERO DEBT COUNTRY CLUB Accelerates Global Expansion With TÜRKIYE & THAILAND Partnerships And Paddleball Launch

Commenting on the company’s growth, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., said, “Becoming a Zero Debt Company is a landmark achievement for Country Club and gives us a stronger foundation for our next phase of growth. The success of our Thailand Master Card and our developments in Türkiye have reinforced our confidence in our global expansion strategy. We are now aggressively expanding through strategic collaborations across India and international markets.”