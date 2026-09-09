Green Leaf Hospital Honored With MY FM Award For Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Administrator of Green Leaf Hospital, Mr. Gopalsingh Solanki, said, “This honor from MY FM is a reflection of the tireless commitment of our doctors, nursing professionals, administrative staff, and frontline healthcare workers. True healthcare excellence goes beyond cutting-edge technology; it lies in delivering compassionate, timely, and accessible care when patients need it most. This recognition fuels our mission to keep elevating our clinical outcomes and patient trust across Surat and beyond.”