From Vedic Chants To Live Bhajan Clubbing: DJJS Unveils Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026

Reflecting on the event’s discourses, DJJS President, Swami Adityanand said ‘Dialogues will explore two interconnected dimensions. First, speakers will address pressing social issues through the lens of Lord Krishna’s life—drawing parallels between the Draupadi Cheerharan and women’s safety, referencing Kaliya Naag Mardan to advocate for water conservation, and using Govardhan Leela to highlight environmental protection. Second, the program will tackle long-standing misconceptions and popular debates surrounding Krishna’s Leelas—such as the Maharaas, Stealing of the Gopis’ clothes, His marriage to 16,000 women, and His guidance to Arjuna during the Mahabharata war—decoding their spiritual significance to dispel myths while upholding the philosophical richness of Sanatan Dharm’. He further said, ‘For those who may not consider themselves religious but are socially aware, intellectually curious, or seeking rational answers about Krishna, the Mahotsav offers an opportunity to listen, question, and explore.’