In the first half of 2026, Italian soft wheat flour exports reached 202,654 tonnes, up 14.83% compared to the same period in 2025. This growth puts year-end projections on track to reach the 400,000-tonne mark. Growth is being driven mainly by the United States, which has taken the lead in the export rankings following record first-half growth of +38.42%. The United States has thus become the leading export market, ahead of France (+9.22%), Germany (+11.11%) and Spain (+23.1%).