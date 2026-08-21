P.C. Chandra Jewellers Crosses One Million YouTube Subscribers, Building One Of India’s Largest Digital Communities For A Jewellery Brand

“Building a digital community requires consistency, relevance, and a long-term perspective. Reaching one million subscribers is an outcome of sustained efforts to create content that informs and engages consumers. As buying journeys become increasingly digital, our focus is to ensure that P. C. Chandra Jewellers remains relevant across every touchpoint. Heritage gives us credibility, but our digital footprint enables us to connect with newer audiences and strengthen our presence for the future.” said Shri Oushnik Chandra, CEO, P.C. Chandra Jewellers.