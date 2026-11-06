Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla To The Board

New Delhi [India], November 5: The Board of Directors of Dabur India Ltd today approved a planned leadership transition under which Mr. Herjit S. Bhalla, currently Chief Executive Officer of the India business, will be appointed to the Board as a Whole-time Director, subject to regulatory approvals, for a five-year term with effect from November 14, 2026. The transition, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, follows the resignation of Mr. Mohit Malhotra from his role as Global Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, effective November 13, 2026, to pursue personal interests.