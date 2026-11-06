India Blockchain Week Conference 2026 Concludes With Spotlight On Tokenisation, Institutional Finance And AI

Tak Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent, said “India is at an important juncture in the evolution of the global digital asset ecosystem. What stood out at IBW 2026 was the growing convergence of conversations around blockchain, institutional finance and AI, with participation from policymakers, financial institutions, investors and builders. Platforms like IBW play an important role in bringing these stakeholders together, fostering collaboration and helping position India as a key contributor to the next phase of the global digital economy.”