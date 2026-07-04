Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Government is continuously monitoring the situation arising out of below-normal rainfall and "potential drought conditions" in certain parts of the country due to El Niño and directed ministries concerned to remain "vigilant." Reviewing the situation with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah directed the ministries concerned to advise farmers on the appropriate crops which can be sown in the wake of below-normal rainfall, according to an official statement.