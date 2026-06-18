Nesterra Launches New Collection, A Celebration Of Grandeur, Craft And Timeless Luxury

“The things we value most are seldom the newest ones,” said Smita Joshi, Vice President – Home Textiles and Exports, Nesterra, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited. “Nesterra 6.0 is for people who cherish taking time to build their homes and spaces, who create interiors that feel timeless and forever. We wanted to make people pause, reflect, and appreciate that beauty rather than rush from one collection to the next. That is the soul of this collection.”