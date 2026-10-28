NoBroker Interiors Opens Second Pune Experience Centre In Kharadi, Plans 2 More In 2027

“A home is more than just a space to live in; it is an expression of who we are. Today, homeowners increasingly want their spaces to reflect their personalities, tastes and aspirations. While platforms like Pinterest and Instagram offer endless inspiration, bringing those ideas together into a cohesive design that feels personal, works for everyday living and stays true to the budget requires expertise. At NoBroker Interiors, we bring together design, material selection, planning and execution to turn these individual ideas into thoughtfully designed homes, while simplifying what can otherwise be a complex journey. With the launch of our Experience Centre in Pune, we aim to help more homeowners bring their vision to life with greater confidence and ease,” said Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker.