Merino Expands Studio Network To 70+ Cities With 250 Outlet Across India, Bringing Full-Size Laminate Experience Closer To Consumers

The proposition is built around a simple idea, i.e., some interior choices are better experienced in person. At a conventional dealer outlet, consumers often experience laminates primarily through folders or smaller samples. With Studio Merino, consumers do not have to make their decision based only on folder-based swatches. They can see the materials in their full, actual size, experience the design at scale and make a more informed choice for their space. Studio Merino takes the experience a step further by displaying full-size laminate sheets, along with folders, matching samples and other material references. This gives consumers a better sense of the actual scale, colour, texture and finish of a design before it becomes part of their home.