Neat Appoints Javed Khan As CEO To Lead AI Transformation

“Recent advancements in edge computing and large language models are allowing us to embed AI into edge devices running in the conference room. This architectural shift will allow us to unlock entirely new collaboration experiences. I am excited to join Neat as we have the unique opportunity to lead this transition,” said Javed Khan, CEO of Neat. “Neat is a product-centric company that is relentlessly focused on simplicity and intelligence. I’m honored to join the team and energized to be working alongside some of the brightest minds as we define the next generation of collaboration.”