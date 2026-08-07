JOJO Expands Its National Footprint With Prime Video Add-On Subscription, Bringing Gujarati Entertainment To Millions Across India

He further added, “Our journey has always been driven by one purpose—to build the world’s most loved Gujarati entertainment ecosystem. Every film, every original production, every creator we support contributes towards preserving and celebrating our cultural identity while presenting it in a contemporary format. Through Prime Video, we are not only expanding our reach but also creating new opportunities for Gujarati storytellers, filmmakers, and artists to connect with audiences far beyond geographical boundaries. This is a proud moment for JOJO and for the entire Gujarati entertainment industry.”