Mayank Cattle Food Limited Reports Unaudited Half-Year Financial Results For September 2026

These product launches have contributed significantly to our growth and success during the first half of the year. They reflect our continuous efforts, dedication, and commitment to innovation and business development. Moving forward, we are confident that with the same enthusiasm, teamwork, and determination, we will continue to achieve new milestones and drive further growth. We remain committed to our goals and look forward to making the second half of the year even more successful, with new opportunities, achievements, and continued progress. Hoping for the best and a more successful half-year ahead.