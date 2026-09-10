Merino Showcases New Material Innovations And Gives A First Look Of Prakriti At MATECIA 2026

About Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino is a versatile manufacturer and marketer of Interiors Solutions with a wide collection of products for homes, offices, commercial and public areas. Sustainability is at the core of Merino’s strategy as they incorporate practices to minimize wastage and conserve water during production. Merino Group has come a long way since the launch of plywood in 1974 and subsequently with the launch of the high-pressure laminates in 1981. Today Merino Group has a beautifully strong presence in over 80 countries, with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD with diverse business interests that expand from Interior Architectural products to Information Technology to Food & Agro products. The Group has achieved its current leadership position by following its vision to compete at the global level and has adapted the international technology while maintaining Indian ethos.