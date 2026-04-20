Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

More than 300 alumni from the 2000–2025 batches, now holding prestigious positions across India and abroad, returned to the very campus where their dreams first took flight. The reunion turned deeply emotional when 86-year-old founder faculty member Dr. G. V. Kulkarni arrived at the venue. As soon as he entered, former students gathered around him, some reminiscing about their cherished moments, while others shared stories of his invaluable guidance. The atmosphere reflected a beautiful blend of warmth, respect, and heartfelt emotions.