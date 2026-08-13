Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Project Manobal, Marking A Historic New Era In Government School Education And Mental Health Education

Ladli Foundation, under the visionary leadership of its Founder, Shri Devendra Kumar, has emerged as one of India’s leading social development organisations, driving impactful initiatives across education, women and girl child empowerment, digital inclusion, healthcare, livelihood development, and community welfare. A Padma Shri nominee, Shri Devendra Kumar has received national and international recognition for his work towards the empowerment of women and girls, including being invited by the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, in recognition of his contributions. Under his leadership, the Foundation has established 250+ computer laboratories in Government Schools across Delhi, implemented AI-integrated smart toilets, smart classrooms, and STEM laboratories, and is actively promoting digital literacy and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) readiness among children from underserved communities. Building on this legacy of innovation and inclusive development, Project Manobal extends this vision by equipping children with the emotional intelligence, resilience, and life skills needed to succeed in school and beyond.