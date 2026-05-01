MATEXIL Showcases Strong Presence At Techtextil Frankfurt 2026

Inauguration of India Day

On the opening day, the India Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri T.G. Bharath, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in the esteemed presence of Ms. Shuchita Kishore, Consul General of India in Frankfurt; Ms. Vrunda Manohar Desai, Textile Commissioner; Ms. R. Lalitha, Textile Commissioner, Government of Tamil Nadu; and Ms. Richa Gupta, Director, Ministry of Textiles, along with exhibitors and distinguished guests.