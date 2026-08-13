L&T’s Big AI Bet: ₹15,000 Cr Order To Build 10,000 NVIDIA-GPU AI Factory

The order is valued between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore.
The project marks L&T’s entry into the AI Factory business.
The Chennai campus is planned as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a mega order to build what it described as India’s largest single-cluster AI infrastructure, deploying 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs at its Chennai data centre campus for US-based AI cloud company Together AI.
The order is classified in the range of ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore. The project will support Together AI’s cloud platform and cater to large-scale AI training, inference and fine-tuning workloads.
The project marks L&T’s entry into the AI Factory business as the engineering major looks to expand its presence in AI infrastructure. The facility will be developed by LTN Compute, L&T’s AI infrastructure subsidiary under Vyoma.AI, and will be hosted at Vyoma’s Chennai data centre campus.
Chennai Campus To Support AI Expansion
The Chennai campus is planned as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site. Its first phase is designed for 250 MW, with power infrastructure readiness of 150 MVA.
The infrastructure will combine data centre capacity with accelerated computing, high-performance networking, ultra-low-latency interconnects and parallel storage. The setup is intended to support the deployment and scaling of AI workloads.
The platform will allow customers to deploy and scale AI workloads through a single infrastructure stack. L&T said the project is part of its broader push to build AI infrastructure in India.
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L&T Expands AI Infrastructure Play
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T, said AI is becoming foundational across industries and that AI Factories will support this transformation. He described the deployment for Together AI as a milestone in L&T’s gigawatt AI infrastructure plans.
Together AI co-founder and CEO Vipul Ved Prakash said the company partnered with L&T to bring scale, resilience and engineering capabilities to AI infrastructure in India.
LTN Compute is developing AI-ready digital infrastructure across hyperscale AI data centres, sovereign cloud platforms, AI Factory services, GPU-as-a-Service and managed AI platforms.
The company said these services will cater to governments, enterprises, cloud providers and AI companies as demand for computing infrastructure continues to grow.