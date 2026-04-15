Lubi Industries And SunRisers Hyderabad Association – Where Reliability Meets The Orange Army

K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a cricket-obsessed nation where the T20 league captivates millions across nearly three months of the year, Lubi’s planned to keep the excitement as craze higher with its two films shot with the SRH players, focusing on the brand and the grandiose fun element mixed with the cricket masala. These films bring a chance to build genuine affinity with fans across geographies and continue being a brand they trust. With SRH promising an exciting campaign this season and Lubi’s ambitions growing across domestic and global markets, this partnership stands as a powerful statement: that great brands, like great teams, are built for the long game.