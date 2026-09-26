Building Future Of Uttar Pradesh In Classrooms

The future of any society, especially if it wants to become progressive, depends on education. The progress backed by education is sustainable and creates new opportunities for everyone in society to flourish further. Uttar Pradesh has been marching on this same path of transformation in education since 2017. The aim is very simple – Uttar Pradesh wants quality education in the state to be accessible, inclusive, and future-ready for every single student.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening every level of learning. From technical training and research to innovation, this effort by the UP Government covers everything from primary schools to higher education. Uttar Pradesh is preparing students for a fast-changing world by investing in modern facilities and digital technology. The state government is empowering teachers, and institutions are being upgraded.
In the journey towards building a prosperous and self-reliant "Viksit Uttar Pradesh", education stands as a key catalyst for that transformation.
Strong Foundations for Every Child
In Uttar Pradesh, the basic education is getting a complete makeover. The state’s vision is to create safe, inspiring, and inclusive classrooms for all students. The aim of is to not only nurture curiosity and confidence in every young mind but to ensure that no child gets left behind.
To improve overall learning in schools, the first step is to ensure that all children attend school regularly. To ensure this, the state conducted special enrollment drives to bring kids into classrooms. These drives by the Uttar Pradesh government successfully brought 15.84 lakh children into schools during 2025–26. Officials also identified 7.73 lakh out-of-school children. Through special training, over 5 lakh of these children rejoined regular classes. Moreover, 1.85 lakh children received free admissions into private schools under the Right to Education Act. These steps by the Uttar Pradesh government ensure that poverty, for any child, never becomes a hindrance in getting an education.
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Modern Classrooms Designed for Curiosity
Better student performance is directly related to better quality of learning spaces. Under "Operation Kayakalp," the state is transforming 1.36 lakh government schools and upgrading their infrastructure. School infrastructure levels jumped from 36% in 2017–18 to an impressive 96.30 per cent.
Schools in Uttar Pradesh now feature smart classrooms, ICT labs, and vibrant libraries. To further boost the quality of basic education, the UP government has built model composite schools across districts. These include 150 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools and 75 Abhyudaya Composite Schools. PM SHRI Schools, Smart Schools, and new residential schools for girls are also making learning interactive and empowering.
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Highlights
1. Massive Enrollment Push: Over 15.84 lakh children enrolled in schools during 2025–26, and 5 lakh+ out-of-school kids were brought back to mainstream classes.
2. Operation Kayakalp Success: Upgraded 1.36 lakh government schools, lifting infrastructure coverage from 36% to 96.30%.
3. Affordable Access: Provided 1.85 lakh children with free admissions to private schools under the Right to Education Act.
4. Modern Learning Hubs: Built 150 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools, 75 Abhyudaya Composite Schools, PM SHRI Schools, and new girls' residential schools.