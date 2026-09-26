Building Future Of Uttar Pradesh In Classrooms

To improve overall learning in schools, the first step is to ensure that all children attend school regularly. To ensure this, the state conducted special enrollment drives to bring kids into classrooms. These drives by the Uttar Pradesh government successfully brought 15.84 lakh children into schools during 2025–26. Officials also identified 7.73 lakh out-of-school children. Through special training, over 5 lakh of these children rejoined regular classes. Moreover, 1.85 lakh children received free admissions into private schools under the Right to Education Act. These steps by the Uttar Pradesh government ensure that poverty, for any child, never becomes a hindrance in getting an education.