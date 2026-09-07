Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% To 52-Week High As Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

New Delhi [India], September 7: Shares of Raymond Limited touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹789.60 during Monday’s trading session, according to market data available on September 7, 2026. The stock opened at ₹740.85 on the NSE and traded between ₹736.30 and ₹789.60 during the session. Market-data sources reported the stock trading around ₹771–₹774 during the afternoon, with more than 2.8 million shares traded on the NSE by the time of the latest available update.
past performance does not guarantee future returns.
The movement in Raymond’s shares is a market development and no specific reason for the price movement is being attributed in this report.
Raymond’s Post-Demerger Business Structure
Raymond Limited has completed the restructuring that separated its lifestyle and real-estate businesses into distinct listed entities. Raymond Limited now comprises its engineering-focused businesses, including aerospace and defence, precision technology and auto components.
The company’s business performance and segment data cited in this report are based on Raymond Limited’s Q1 FY27 financial disclosures and management commentary released in August 2026.
Q1 FY27 Financial Performance
According to Raymond’s Q1 FY27 disclosures, total income increased 13% year-on-year to ₹628 crore, while EBITDA rose 14% to ₹100 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 15.9%, compared with 15.7% in Q1 FY26.
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The aerospace and defence business reported revenue of ₹123 crore in Q1 FY27, representing a 40.4% year-on-year increase. EBITDA for the segment stood at ₹26 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 21.2%. Raymond attributed the quarterly performance to higher production and revenue realization across aerospace OEM and Tier-1 programmes.
Aerospace Order Book and RFQ Pipeline
Raymond has disclosed an aerospace order book of more than ₹5,960 crore over a 10-year horizon. Company management has explained that the longer order-book period reflects the long-cycle nature of aerospace programmes and differs from the previously discussed five-year horizon.
The company has also reported an active request-for-quotation (RFQ) pipeline of ₹1,632 crore. This RFQ pipeline represents potential business under consideration and is not equivalent to confirmed orders, booked revenue or guaranteed future revenue. The pipeline can change as individual opportunities are won, lost, modified or otherwise updated.
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Raymond’s management has also stated that the company has commenced mass production of precision defence components.
Precision Technology and Auto Components
Raymond’s Precision Technology and Auto Components business reported Q1 FY27 revenue of ₹444 crore, up 11.5% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 45.5% to ₹61 crore. The segment’s EBITDA margin stood at 13.8%, according to the company’s Q1 FY27 disclosures.
Raymond has also outlined a five-year capital expenditure programme of approximately ₹1,000 crore, including investments linked to its aerospace and automotive businesses. The company has indicated that its new Andhra Pradesh facility is targeted for commercial production at a later stage. Such plans remain subject to execution, approvals, customer requirements and prevailing business conditions.
Key Risks to Watch
Raymond’s engineering businesses operate in sectors where programme timelines, customer approvals, certification requirements and production schedules can affect revenue recognition and margins.
The aerospace business also has exposure to customer and programme concentration, given the relatively limited number of major customers and long production cycles. Supply-chain disruptions, changes in aircraft production rates, raw-material and logistics costs, foreign-exchange movements and delays in programme ramp-ups could affect operating performance.
The company is also undertaking capacity expansion and capital expenditure, creating execution and capital-allocation risks. New facilities and programmes may take longer than expected to reach targeted production levels.
In addition, the ₹1,632 crore RFQ pipeline should not be treated as assured business. Conversion of RFQs into contracts depends on customer decisions, commercial terms, technical qualification, pricing and execution capabilities.
As the business has significant exposure to aerospace and international customers, changes in global aviation demand, export markets, geopolitical conditions, trade policies and currency movements could also affect performance.
Investors should also consider valuation risk, market volatility and the possibility that the share price may fluctuate independently of the company’s operating results.
Investor Disclosure
The share-price information in this article relates to market trading on September 7, 2026, while the operating and financial information is based primarily on Raymond Limited’s Q1 FY27 disclosures and management commentary released in August 2026.
This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, sell or hold Raymond Limited shares, or a projection of future returns or share-price performance. Past share-price movements do not indicate future performance.
Conflict/Compensation Disclosure: No compensation, brokerage arrangement, shareholding or other financial interest in Raymond Limited has been disclosed by the author or publisher in connection with this article. If any such relationship exists, it should be disclosed separately before publication.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.