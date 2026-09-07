Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% To 52-Week High As Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

New Delhi [India], September 7: Shares of Raymond Limited touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹789.60 during Monday’s trading session, according to market data available on September 7, 2026. The stock opened at ₹740.85 on the NSE and traded between ₹736.30 and ₹789.60 during the session. Market-data sources reported the stock trading around ₹771–₹774 during the afternoon, with more than 2.8 million shares traded on the NSE by the time of the latest available update.