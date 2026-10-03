Over the previous three seasons, Voice of Doctors has grown into a large-scale musical platform for the medical fraternity. The first two seasons were held at JECC, Jaipur where this year IIFA was held, while the third season took the initiative to Dubai at Dubai Exhibition Centre, bringing together doctors and music enthusiasts on an international platform. Over the years, the IP has also featured celebrated musical veterans including Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Krishnamurti, Amit Kumar, Kunal Ganjawalla, Alka Yagnik and Sajid-Wajid as jury members and performers. The selection process for the show spans nearly six months through a combination of online and offline rounds conducted via a DocsCME app created by doctors. The initiative has built a community of 1,74,000 people associated with Voice of Doctors, reflecting the growing participation and interest around the platform.