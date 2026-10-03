Truevis Technologies And Neusoft Establish Service And Spare-Parts Hub In Chennai To Strengthen Pan-India Medical Imaging Support

A Spokesperson from Truevis Technologies Pvt.Ltd. said, “The establishment of the Chennai Mega Hub marks an important step in strengthening the infrastructure that supports medical imaging across India. By bringing critical spare parts and accessories closer to healthcare institutions and combiningcentralisedinventory management with demand-driven distribution, we aim to enable a more responsive and dependable service ecosystem. Our collaboration withNeusoftreflects our commitment to supporting hospitals and diagnosticcentreswith the supply-chain readiness required to maintain the continuity and effectiveness of advanced imaging services.”