Doctor-Led Ayurveda, Now With More Room In Satellite: Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Its Ahmedabad Centre

The Satellite centre provides Nadi Pariksha and doctor consultations, along with Ayurveda therapies including Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Swedana and Nasya. Its expanded facilities support Panchakarma programmes ranging from shorter courses to longer, doctor-guided ones. Also available are Netra Tejas, a traditional approach to eye wellness that may support those spending long hours at a screen, and Osteopathy, a complementary hands-on approach offered alongside — not as part of — the centre’s Ayurvedic services. Sri Sri Tattva medicines and Shankara skincare products are available on site.