The Cube Club Creates World Record With 10,000 Plant Green Installation, Celebrates 1 Lakh Tree Plantation Milestone With Jackie Shroff

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 01: The Cube Club, in collaboration with Zee Studios, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing recognition from the Golden Book of World Records for creating the “Largest Planted Letter Formation on Ground” alongside the iconic Jackie Shroff. Crafted using over 10,000 live ornamental plants, the installation was unveiled as a tribute to The Great Grand Super Hero while symbolising a much larger environmental commitment and the successful plantation of 1 lakh trees. The record-setting green masterpiece transformed the landscape of The Cube Club in Ahmedabad into a living celebration of sustainability, creativity, and collective action.