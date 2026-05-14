Imperial College London Announces STEMathon 3.0, Calling India’s Most Ambitious Students To Solve Real World Challenges

Imperial College London stands among the world’s most prestigious universities, consistently ranked within the global top ten for its excellence in science, engineering, medicine, and business. With a heritage of over a century of pioneering research and a reputation for translating ideas into tangible breakthroughs, Imperial has shaped fields from artificial intelligence and climate science to sustainable energy and healthcare innovation. Through STEMathon, this expertise is brought directly to Indian classrooms, offering students an authentic opportunity to experience Imperial’s approach to inquiry and creativity and collective thinking.