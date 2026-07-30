Meta to Appear Before Govt Within 7-10 Days Over Facebook Glitch Involving PM Modi's Video

The Centre has asked Meta's senior leadership to explain the Facebook glitch that briefly removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video.
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the government wants clarity on the issue from both policy and technical perspectives.
Meta has apologised for the incident and said it has introduced new safeguards to prevent similar cases.
Meta has agreed to appear before the government to explain policy and technical concerns related to the Facebook glitch that briefly removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.
The government has asked Meta to send its senior-most representatives to explain the circumstances surrounding the issue and provide clarity on the steps being taken to prevent similar incidents.
"Meta, we have asked them to come in at the highest level and explain what is happening and why the kind of issues that we see," Krishnan told ANI, adding that the government wants to understand the matter from both policy and technical perspectives.
The MeitY Secretary said the government is currently examining the issue and has sought views from several messaging platforms as part of its assessment.
Meta Introduces New Protocols After Facebook Glitch
Meta has written to the government expressing regret over the incident and has shared its understanding of the reasons behind the issue, Krishnan said.
The company has also informed the government that it introduced new protocols on July 28 for accounts of prominent persons to prevent such incidents from happening again.
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"Meta has written to government expressing regret over the incident and that it had happened. They have also given us the reasons, their understanding of the reason why it happened and they have also indicated that as of 28th of July, they have established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to avoid such a situation from recurring," Krishnan told the news agency.
The government is now reviewing the company's response and assessing whether further steps are required to address concerns around content moderation practices on digital platforms.
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Meeting With Meta Expected Within 10 Days
Krishnan said Meta representatives are expected to meet the government soon, with discussions likely to take place within the next week to 10 days.
"We are examining that. We have got the views of a number of the platforms, messaging platforms," Krishnan told while responding to a question on the timeline for the meeting.
The development comes after Meta confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video was removed due to a technical error before being restored. The video, posted on July 23 during the student agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, marked the Prime Minister's first direct address to Gen Z.
A Meta spokesperson said in a statement that the content was removed "in error" and was later restored on the platform.