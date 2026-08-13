ICSI Lays Foundation Stone For New Chapter Office In Gurugram

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. As a proactive body, the ICSI focuses on top-quality education for its students and sets the best standards for CS members. The Institute has over 80,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its rolls.