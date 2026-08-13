Metro, High-Speed Rail And Expressways: Why Bahadurgarh Is Ready For A Makeover

Then there’s another important layer to this mobility ecosystem: the Delhi Metro Green Line extension running up to Asauda. Recent project updates suggest the physical work plus technical surveys are already completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is on track for finalization. This 6-kilometer stretch will tie together Bahadurgarh’s residential belts with the wider Delhi Metro grid, and it also includes six newly planned stations. But there’s more than just rail here; the plan also calls for a 6-lane elevated road built above the metro route, and yep, it’s specifically meant to decongest the cramped Bahadurgarh-Asauda corridor. Adding to this multimodal push, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is also set to connect with UER 2 (Urban Extension Road 2) in this region, which further strengthens the area’s road network and gives more seamless long-distance highway access alongside the metro corridor. Construction is expected to start somewhere between 2027 and 2029, while operations are targeted for 2030. Overall, this extension should further lock in the city’s reputation as a super accessible urban node, rather quickly.