From Spotlight To purpose: Shivani Sharma Begins A New Chapter With Shivanisharma Foundation

The next phase of the foundation’s journey is expected to take its work beyond Mumbai. Ranchi has been identified as an upcoming destination for its outreach, with the organisation preparing for a larger community programme there as it begins extending its footprint. The foundation has also launched its official digital platform, www.shivanisharmafoundation.org, creating a space for its mission, initiatives and future programmes to reach supporters and communities beyond the launch event. The website is expected to serve as a link between the organisation’s work on the ground and people who want to contribute, volunteer or understand its initiatives. The move towards a wider presence is significant for Sharma, as the foundation’s stated objective is not to remain centred around a single launch or city, but to gradually build a network through which its work can respond to different needs.