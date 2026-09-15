Indiabulls Proposes Acquisition Of 70% Stake In Fintech Cloud For ₹1,050 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Indiabulls Limited, formerly known as Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 70% stake in Fintech Cloud Private Limited for ₹1,050 crore, according to a regulatory filing dated September 11, 2026.
The proposed acquisition has not yet been completed. It is structured through a scheme of arrangement and remains subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal and other applicable regulatory authorities. The transaction is expected to be completed within nine to 12 months, subject to receipt of the required approvals.
The transaction implies an equity valuation of ₹1,500 crore for Fintech Cloud.
The ₹1,050 crore consideration will be paid through the proposed issue of up to 21 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Indiabulls Limited to the shareholders holding the 70% stake in Fintech Cloud. The proposed share issuance remains subject to applicable pricing and regulatory requirements.
According to the regulatory disclosure, Indiabulls will appoint a majority of the directors to Fintech Cloud’s board following the acquisition.
Fintech Cloud operates as a Loan Service Provider for regulated entities and provides loan origination, underwriting and servicing support to non-banking financial companies.
The company reported gross revenue of ₹133.77 crore and profit before tax of ₹30.31 crore for FY2025-26. Its disclosed turnover was nil in FY2023-24 and FY2024-25.
Advertisement
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
Fintech Cloud was incorporated on January 11, 2021, and operates in India.
The filing states that the transaction is not a related-party transaction. Indiabulls’ promoter, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in Fintech Cloud.
Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.