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Capital Numbers Infotech Acquires US-Based Epitome Cloud For ₹40 Crore

The deal is expected to strengthen Capital Numbers' presence in the US, one of its key international markets, by adding Epitome Cloud's client relationships and market understanding, it said.

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Capital Numbers Infotech Acquires US-Based Epitome Cloud For ₹40 Crore

Digital engineering and technology services firm Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd (CNIL) on Tuesday said it has acquired US-based Epitome Cloud Inc for ₹40 crore.

New Jersey-headquartered Epitome Cloud is a Salesforce and enterprise transformation company with an established presence in the US market.

The acquisition will bring together Kolkata-based Capital Numbers' capabilities in digital engineering, cloud, data and artificial intelligence with Epitome Cloud's expertise in Salesforce, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, CLM and enterprise workflow platforms, a statement said.

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The deal is expected to strengthen Capital Numbers' presence in the US, one of its key international markets, by adding Epitome Cloud's client relationships and market understanding, it said.

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Epitome Cloud CEO Anand Varanasi will support Capital Numbers' engagement with clients and efforts to deepen relationships in the US market, it added.

"This acquisition is an important building block in our journey to become a more specialised and comprehensive global technology services company," Capital Numbers CEO Mukul Gupta said.

The combination is also expected to create cross-selling opportunities, with Capital Numbers offering its digital engineering, cloud, AI and data capabilities to Epitome Cloud's clients, while extending Epitome Cloud's enterprise platform capabilities to its existing international clients.

Capital Numbers said the acquisition is part of its broader strategy of building specialised capabilities and expanding its international footprint through selective acquisitions.

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Capital Numbers Infotech Limited is listed on the BSE SME Exchange and provides digital engineering, cloud, AI/ML, generative AI, data engineering and enterprise technology services.

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