Man Infraconstruction Approves ₹169.29 Crore Share Buyback At Maximum Price Of ₹171 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The Board of Directors of Man Infraconstruction Limited has approved a share buyback of up to 99 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at a maximum price of ₹171 per share, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹169.29 crore.
The decision was approved at the company’s Board meeting held on September 1, 2026. The buyback has been approved through the open-market route via the stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with applicable provisions of the SEBI Buy-Back of Securities Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulations.
Based on the maximum buyback price and approved buyback amount, the 99 lakh equity shares represent approximately 2.45% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital as of September 1, 2026.
The approved buyback amount remains within the regulatory limit prescribed under applicable regulations.
As per the company’s disclosed shareholding pattern, promoters and the promoter group currently hold approximately 25.24 crore shares, representing 62.52% of the company’s equity share capital. Public shareholders currently account for the remaining 37.48%.
Buyback Committee Constituted
Man Infraconstruction has constituted a Buyback Committee and delegated authority to it for undertaking the required actions and formalities associated with the buyback process.
The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations following the Board meeting held on September 1, 2026.
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