A major highlight of the programme was the outstanding performance by Manoj Kumar Jain, Director of Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation and Nominated MCD Councillor, who portrayed the significant character of Raja Hastipal. Through his remarkable acting and impactful stage presence, he brought historical episodes associated with the life of Bhagwan Mahavir to life. His performance connected the audience with that historic era and conveyed the eternal values of renunciation, penance, non-violence, compassion and truth.