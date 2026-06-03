India’s Blood Sugar Problem Is No Longer Only About Diabetes

Classical Ayurveda framed this through the concept of Agni, the body’s metabolic and digestive capacity. In classical texts, Agni is not limited to digestion of food alone. It governs how the body processes stress, environmental load, irregular routine, and emotional experience. When Agni is consistently disrupted through irregular eating, poor sleep, and chronic stress, the body’s capacity to metabolise energy efficiently deteriorates. The person is not sick. But they are not recovering either.