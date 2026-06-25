MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured With ‘Women Power Impact Creator Of The Year Award’

Speaking on the significance of the venue, she noted that institutional success is closely tied to the prosperity of the nation’s most vulnerable sectors, she said “Standing here today at the iconic National Stock Exchange, it strikes me that India’s real economic wealth isn’t just measured in market graphs. It’s anchored right there, at the grassroots. So, let’s keep breaking barriers, bridging gaps, and working together to build an India where no one is left behind. Let’s Break Free, and Be the Power!”