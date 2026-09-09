AM/NS India Unveils Pelican Galvanised Steel For Long-Term Durability

AM/NS India is expanding its portfolio of specialised, value-added steel brands to address evolving customer requirements across infrastructure, construction and manufacturing. AM/NS Pelican joins Structromax and Weldstar, two specialised steel brands launched by the company earlier this year. While Structromax addresses the needs of infrastructure and structural applications, and Weldstar serves manufacturers of heavy equipment and machinery requiring high-strength steel, Pelican is designed for applications where corrosion resistance, durability and long-term performance are critical.