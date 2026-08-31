The Work Beneath The Work: Inside Tutul Consulting’s Approach To Organizational Transformation

Tutul is a boutique Organizational Development firm based out of Mumbai and Bengaluru, founded by Sujata Deshmukh after almost two decades in consulting. Over nearly three decades, she has worked with more than 500 organizations across 12 countries and virtually every major sector. Tutul itself is seven years old and has worked alongside more than 100 organizations. But the numbers tell only part of the story. What distinguishes the practice is the depth of its relationships, the complexity of the situations it’s invited into, and its willingness to stay with an organization long enough to understand what’s really happening.