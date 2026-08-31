Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 For Education And Skill Development

Speaking of the recognition, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Quality, Research and Health Sciences, Parul University and Chairperson, Sakshamthad Foundation said, “This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgement of the collective effort behind every initiative taken to impact lives and strengthen communities. At Sakshamthad Foundation, we strive not only to support, but to create pathways for women to achieve financial independence, for senior citizens to live with dignity, and for children and vulnerable communities to gain access to opportunities for a better future. “We will continue to intensify our work for sustainable and inclusive social development.”