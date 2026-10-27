A Glorious Journey Of 25 Years Of Trust And Service — Inauguration Of The New Surgical Unit At Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 26: Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, located on Bhatar Road in Surat, has achieved a significant milestone on the proud occasion of completing 25 years of dedicated service in the healthcare sector. The new surgical unit of the hospital was inaugurated by Shri C. R. Patil, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The occasion also marked the celebration of the hospital’s Silver Jubilee and its achievement of NABH accreditation.